Grand opening of disc golf course at Generations Brewing Company

FREEPORT (WREX) — Generations Brewing Company in Freeport officially unveiled their on-site disc golf course today, inviting the public to stop by and play anything throughout the day.
The brand-new course begins right outside of the brewing company's beer garden and features 12 holes of unique disc golf.
The grand opening featured a long-distance driving competition and a putting challenge for competitors. The course also makes Generations the first craft brewery with an onsite disc golf course in all of Illinois.
"It's a wonderful recreational sport and it's easy to do at any level," said General Manager of Generations Brewing Company Steven Winter. "It's fun for all ages and sizes and everybody. So, it goes well with the mentality of how we treat craft beer and that environment as well."
This course also gives disc golfers in the area another place to play and grow the game.
"It's really awesome to see a local business accept the disc golf scene," said opening day competitor Matt Schmidt. "We've been really trying the last year to get it out there and get it popular. And something like this is really awesome because it's bringing two things together."
The disc golf course is free to the public and open for all ages from dawn to dusk daily. Generations Brewing Company is located at 1400 S Adams Ave in Freeport and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit GENERATIONS BREWING CO.