Graduation ceremony held for Leadership Rockford participants

ROCKFORD -- A special ceremony was held Thursday to recognize leaders in the Rockford community.
The program is called 'Leadership Rockford'.
13 WREX's very own General Manager, Ed Reams, was one of the program graduates.
Participants go through an 8-month program to build leadership skills and enhance awareness of issues in our community.
Leadership Rockford gives participants an in-depth understanding of the Rockford region and opportunities to strengthen relationships.
Congratulations to all the graduates from the Leadership Rockford program!
You can learn more about Leadership Rockford here.