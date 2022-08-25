Graduate says Biden student loan relief is a step in the right direction

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Financial advisors say it’s best to be proactive after news of Biden Administration student loan relief.
Hannah Schmidt a 2021 graduate from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Rockford resident says she’s thankful for the Student Loan relief being provided by the Biden Administration.
Schmidt is a former Pell Grant recipient, making her eligible to receive 20 thousand dollars in loan forgiveness funding. However, she says it's only a small step in the right direction.
"The system is broken when it comes to student loans, you know you're 19 and you sign off on it and you can't even get a car or hotel at that point so here's these loans so it's just nice to that were on their mind and there trying to make it better, said Schmidt
The necessary documents to apply for relief funding have not yet been released. In addition to this, the federal financial aid website has been due to high internet traffic.
This as a result does not allow people like Schmidt access to see how much they owe their university.
However, finance experts from anchor management financial in Rockford say it's important to find out how much you owe now.
"We want to avoid your emotions about the announcement clouding your judgment moving forward. A big part of the announcement that is being overshadowed maybe is that payments will resume in January so for those of us with student loans is your budget ready for the resumption of those payments that you haven't had for a couple of years,” said Wealth Advisor, Shane Stuart.
Stuart continued to say,
"You have four months to be proactive about this, take the initiative be proactive make sure you're ready for what's going to happen in January,” said Stuart.
The pause placed on those federal student loan repayments will remain in place until December 31st, 2022.