Governor Pritzker visits the Stateline to announce Perryville Road bridge investments

ROCKFORD — Governor J.B. Pritzker made a visit to the Stateline this afternoon. The visit took place at Cherry Valley Elementary School in Rockford.
At the press conference, Pritzker announced an investment into a busy road and says its age plays a part when it comes to the need for the update.
"To say the least the Perryville Road Bridge is long overdue for a makeover. And thanks to our historic Rebuild Iillinois Capital Plan, we're getting that job done, Governor Pritzker said. "Today, I couldn't be prouder to announce an eight-million dollar investment to fully replace the Perryville Road Bridge on i39."
Pritzker also explained what the expansion will bring to the road.
"With the construction well underway, IDot is hard at work to build a new Perryville Bridge that isn't just safer and more efficient for Illinois motorist and pedestrians traveling along the corridor but also longer and wider to accommodate the eight lanes that will soon run thru i39 and its expansion," Governor Pritzker said.