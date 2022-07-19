Governor Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO -- After being told that numerous people around him tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19 during his routine testing procedure.
The Governor currently has mild symptoms and had been prescribed Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication.
He will follow CDC guidelines and work from home.
Governor Pritzker is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.
He urges all Illinois residents to continue following CDC guidance, use anti-viral treatments, and receive all available boosters.