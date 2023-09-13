Governor Pritzker supports campus fire safety while college students leave home for first time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois joins several states across the country in observing September as Campus Fire Safety Month. Additionally, Governor JB Pritzker once again proclaims this month as a time of raising fire safety awareness for college students in on and off-campus housing

With this time of year being many students first time living out of the house, and since September and October are peak months for fires in dorms according to the National Fire Protection Association, Illinois calls on universities to assemble fire-safe environments.

“Fire safety should always be a top priority no matter if the student is living at home or residing in on or off campus housing," says Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

Rivera also calls on parental responsibility with surveying students' campus housing: "I want to stress to parents the importance of inspecting the apartment or house your student is moving into and making sure they have working smoke alarms."

The state's fire marshal tells 13 WREX the goal of this month is to foster educational opportunities and reduce the risk for fires.

According to data from the Center for Campus Fire Safety, from January 2000 to April 2022, 94 fatal fires have occurred on a college campus, in Greek housing or in off-campus housing within three miles of the campus – claiming 134 lives. In Illinois alone, 7 have lost their lives since 2000.

Tips the state suggests for those seeking fire-safe residences include to make sure there's working sprinklers and you can hear the fire alarms, build a fire escape plan, never leave the kitchen while cooking and dispose of used smoking materials in proper receptacles.

With a few minutes dedicated to fire safety, Rivera affirms families can rest easy knowing students are prepared and protected.