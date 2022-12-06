Governor Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendment

CHICAGO — On December 6, Illinois Governor Pritzker signed HB1095, a collection of clarifications to the landmark SAFE-T Act, originally passed in 2021.
“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”
The bill clarifies multiple points of the SAFE-T Act, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois effective January 1, 2023.
This creates a more impartial system where pre-trial detention is based on community risk rather than financial means.
“The SAFE-T Act, including these important clarifications, will help right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed low-income, marginalized communities while helping to keep Illinoisans safe," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
"I commend members of the General Assembly for coming together to make these changes and provide us a clear path to ensure both accountability and justice. We must stop criminalizing poverty, and that is our goal as we end cash bail in Illinois and uphold human rights for all in our legal system."
Changes to the Act clarifies the court's authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, trespassing violation guidelines, and creation of a grant program to help public defenders with increased case loads.
These amendments are intended to strengthen to the main principle of the SAFE-T Act, which is ensuring that individuals who pose a risk to the community aren't released from jail just because they are able to pay bail, while people without financial means sit in jail regardless of whether or not they pose a societal risk.
“This measure is part of a continued effort to address misconceptions and sincere concerns brought forward by law enforcement, survivors and advocates,” said Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford).
“It’s a reminder of the need to work together, and of our shared mission to make every community safer for families across our state.”
“We understand that public safety is not a static issue,” said Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria).
“This legislation strengthens the underlying SAFE-T Act with valuable feedback from survivors, law enforcement, prosecutors and other public safety advocates. If we want to make our communities safer, we have to work together. This update is a step in the right direction.”