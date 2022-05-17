Governor Pritzker signs legislation supporting rural healthcare expansion

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills Tuesday designed to provide better access to healthcare for rural Illinoisans.
SB3017 amends the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address the shortage of healthcare providers, particularly for obstetrical services, in rural committees.
SB1435 amends hospital licensing procedures to clear the way for health center mergers and increased healthcare coordination in rural districts.
The bills offer incentives to providers choosing to practice in rural communities and clear the path for health center mergers.
SB3017 and SB1435 target underserved areas to improve healthcare for rural Illinoisans.
Both bills are effective immediately.