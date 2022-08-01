Governor Pritzker issues public health emergency declaration over monkeypox

CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation today declaring the Monkeybox virus a public health emergency and declaring Illinois a disaster area regarding the disease.
The declaration applies to the entire state and allows the Illinois Department of Public Health to quickly and efficiently distribute vaccines and treatment of the disease.
“MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“That’s why I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly. We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread. Here in Illinois we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.”
Declaring a state of disaster expands the state resources and agency coordination efforts to prevent the spread of Monkeypox.
“A comprehensive and swift response is key when containing a disease outbreak,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“These measures will allow the state to deploy all our resources in fighting this disease and will open efficient lines of communication and cooperation across state lines, an essential step in tracking monkeypox and improving tools and processes to prevent and address it.”