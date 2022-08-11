Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation in response to Interco Fire

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday's fire at the Interco recycling facility.
A disaster proclamation allows the State of Illinois the ability to accelerate the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.
The proclamation is effective immediately and remains for 30 days.
“I’d like to praise the first responders who were on the scene quickly and thank them for their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“To support our communities in the Metro East, my administration has acted swiftly to utilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for those affected by this incident.”
Several fire departments are working together to put out the five-alarm fire, with efforts expected to continue for up to two days.
At least one person was injured at the facility.
The City of Madison has issued a shelter-in-place recommendation for citizens within a one-mile radius of the factory due to the hazardous nature of the smoke and soot.