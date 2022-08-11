 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation in response to Interco Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire-Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday's fire at the Interco recycling facility.

A disaster proclamation allows the State of Illinois the ability to accelerate the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.

The proclamation is effective immediately and remains for 30 days.

“I’d like to praise the first responders who were on the scene quickly and thank them for their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“To support our communities in the Metro East, my administration has acted swiftly to utilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for those affected by this incident.”

Several fire departments are working together to put out the five-alarm fire, with efforts expected to continue for up to two days.

At least one person was injured at the facility.

The City of Madison has issued a shelter-in-place recommendation for citizens within a one-mile radius of the factory due to the hazardous nature of the smoke and soot.

