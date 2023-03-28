Governor Pritzker announces 'Innovate Illinois' partnership to secure federal funding

CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker is partnering with P33 - the Civic Committee, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Chicago and Northwestern University to launch Innovate Illinois.
Innovate Illinois is a diverse collection of business leaders, higher education institutions, and elected officials that have come together to secure state funding through the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The partnership will ensure that state efforts for funding will be coordinated with state government, private sector, and leading research institutions to take advantage of opportunities.
“With the formation of Innovate Illinois, we are launching a first of its kind effort to bring federal dollars to Illinois and strengthen the state’s long-term economic vitality for generations to come,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“We are uniquely positioned to leverage our innovation hubs, public and private universities, and national laboratories to provide 21st century opportunities for our state’s workers, scientists, and businesses. With this effort, Illinois will accelerate an innovation-driven economic development plan and usher in a new era of scientific and technological progress.”
“Given the enormous capability and innovative nature of the companies and institutions within our state, this powerful coalition positions us to compete aggressively for Federal and private resources that will help us make critical technology advances and inclusively grow our economy,” said Jennifer F. Scanlon, President and CEO of UL Solutions Inc., board member of P33 and Chair of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago.
“Thanks to federal funding secured by Congressional Democrats, we are providing Illinois with the tools to succeed in economic development and innovation,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“Through Innovate Illinois, we are creating a unique partnership between business leaders, higher education institutions, and elected officials that will spur scientific development. I look forward to working with the Governor to see the success of this dynamic initiative.”
“I’m pleased to help put Illinois in the best position possible to bring home the federal dollars that Senator Durbin and I helped passed into law,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).
“Illinois is already at the forefront of innovation in technology, biopharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and more, and we have projects throughout the state ready for investment. This effort will ensure we have the resources needed to equitably catalyze economic development for years to come.”