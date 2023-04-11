Governor Pritzker announces a tourism grant set to impact Rockford attractions

ROCKFORD — Governor Pritzer announced a $22.5 million dollar boost to tourism across the state.
This money comes as a result of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program. The grant money will go towards 89 projects through the state, five of which are located in Rockford.
The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau told 13 WREX where the grant money will be used in our area.
"We are really excited for what that's going to mean for us. It's parking lot improvements at Anderson Park and Gardens. If you've ever been there you know how busy they can get so that's much needed. It is the start of a renovation work with Times Theater. it's a great lawn canopy for Davis Park and it's also money going to the Discovery Center," Vice President of Destination Development, Kristen Paul, said. "Some of our greatest assets here in the city are going to get money from the state, which is really exciting."
Paul also shared what local attractions and potential future projects will receive the funding.
"It is just over a $1.5M coming into the community. Both Davis Park and the Times Theater both got $500,000. Anderson Gardens," said Paul. "We have a grant coming in that's a couple hundred thousand dollars that we'll be really exciting for the summer and moving forward with our tourism products."
The grant is designed to drive tourism numbers across the state and support local attractions and festivals.