Governor J.B. Pritzker signs paid sick leave law

A new law will go into affect on Jan. 1, 2024, allowing all employees in Illinois to have access to paid sick leave.
Owner of 'Nine East Coffee', Alexa Nissen, says that the new law is something that the business will have to adjust to, as the mandated pay is paid for by the employer.
"That's not something that we have felt comfortable offering yet, but something that we definitely think is important to offer," Nissen said.
The law states that for every 40 hours an employee works, they will accrue one hour in paid sick time, with the paid leave capping at 40 total hours. Employees are not required to give a reason for leaving work early, or utilizing their paid time off, which is unique in comparison to other benefit packages employers provide to their employees.
Mini Acevez is a server at 'Olivo Taco' in Rockford. She currently does not receive paid leave, but believes it can be extremely beneficial.
"Sometimes I do have to leave because I have an emergency at home, or some other reason," Acevez said.
Acevez averages 50 hours a week working her restaurant job, but is not guaranteed sick pay if she were sick, or needed to take time off for personal reasons.
"If we needed the money for something else, besides bills, food in the house," Acevez said.
With restaurant servers making majority of their profits through tips, this new law can benefit them greatly.
"I've been in that situation, I worked for other restaurants or factories, you might make enough tip today, but not tomorrow..." Olivo Taco Owner, Moe Zatar said.
"The [employees] get worried about, "If I'm not working, I'm not getting paid, how is this going to affect me?"".
Local lawmakers, have mixed opinions about the new law.
"You're going to see a reduction in staff, a rising cost...we already have record inflation, and now, we're going to keep stacking on these mandates on these very small businesses," State Senator Andrew Chesney said.
"You can't say, you're going to fight for the little guy or gal, and then pass laws, that directly impact the little guy and gal."
On the other side of the aisle, Representative Dave Vella, believes the law is highly beneficial.
"We don't want single mothers having to decide, between leaving their kids at home when they're sick, and going to work," Vella said.
"We want them to be able to take care of their kids, because those kids are going to grow up to be citizens one day."
Once employees have worked 90 days, they will be eligible to start accruing paid time off.