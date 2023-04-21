Governor in North Dakota will ban gender-affirming health care for kids

The governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, signed a bill earlier this week which will ban gender-affirming care from being offered to minors, and could criminalize health care professionals who offer it.
The Bill, House Bill 1254, keeps health care providers from providing gender affirming services and procedures for anyone under 18. A felony, punishable up to 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine would be served to providers violating the law.
Burgum says its in effort to protect children from the irreversible changed that gender reassignment surgery can have, even though that isn't currently happening in North Dakota on minors. This bill include an exception for minors "born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development."
The bill will take effect as soon as it is signed and filed by the Secretary of State, which can happen as early as next week.
Minors already getting care, will still be able to after the new law takes effect.