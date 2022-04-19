Gov. Pritzker signs $46.5 billion budget for 2023

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a $46.5 billion budget this morning. Illinois lawmakers approved the budget earlier this month that includes $1.8 billion for election-year tax relief and $1 billion for the state’s rainy day fund.
The Illinois Senate approved the plan 39-19, while the house gave the approval on a 72-42 vote.
The budget provides funding for education, human services, law enforcement and violence prevention.
“The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families and sets us up for a stronger fiscal future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Investments in stronger schools, modernized airports and newly paved highways, hundreds of thousands of well-paying infrastructure jobs, and a better funded pension system… these are the kind of priorities we can invest in when our state is governed responsibly.”
Under the plan, Illinois residents making less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 per year (for couples filing jointly) would receive a direct payment. Taxpayers would receive $50, plus $100 for each dependent child, capped at three children per family.
The plan also responds to increasing prices by offering tax breaks on gas, groceries, real estate levies as well as a permanent expansion of tax credit for low to moderate income residents.
More than $200 million will also be prioritized for new public safety initiatives for increasing crime.