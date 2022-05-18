Gov. Pritzker Recognizes May 19 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker has declared May 19 as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.
The recognition honors those who ensure the safety of students in Illinois as they walk and bile to school.
About 360 pedestrians ages 8 to 14 are hurt in a vehicle-related incidents every year, according to a press release.
“Crossing guards are not only friendly faces at the start and end of the school day, but they also play a critical role in the overall safety and operation of our transportation network,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We’re proud to partner with Gov. Pritzker to recognize these public servants for all the work they do keeping communities – and our children – safe.”