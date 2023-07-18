Gov. Pritzker intends to advance trade and economic development goals with UK

ROCKFORD -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois delegation continued their mission to the United Kingdom and announced the intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK to advance trade and economic development goals.
The Governor and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch met with Nigel Huddleston, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade to announce the intent to pursue a MoU between the UK and Illinois.
The United Kingdom is Illinois’ top investor by employment, employing over 90,000 Illinoisans. Bilateral trade between the two exceeded $5 billion in the past year.
During this meeting, the Governor, Speaker Welch, and Minister Huddleston began laying the groundwork for the establishment of a bilateral United Kingdom and Illinois MoU which would advance manufacturing in energy, technology and life science sectors in both trade and investment.
Both the Governor and Minister Huddleston are committed to boosting trade and investment in one another’s economies.