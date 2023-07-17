 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Pritzker Announces Relief for Residents and Business' Affected by Severe Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
JB Pritzker
Charles Edward Miller / CC BY-SA 2.0

ILLINOIS — Governor Pritzker announced that residents and businesses affected by severe weather will have penalties and interest. It comes after a string of storms and tornadoes from June 20th to July 4th.

The state says they can request a waiver on penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their taxes or make payments on time.

Those who were impacted live in counties that declared a disaster after storms, including the following: Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington counties.

Gov. Pritzker Announces Relief for Residents and Business' Affected by Severe Weather

For more information on this waiver you can visit the Illinois Department Of Revenue website.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you