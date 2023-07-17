Gov. Pritzker Announces Relief for Residents and Business' Affected by Severe Weather

ILLINOIS — Governor Pritzker announced that residents and businesses affected by severe weather will have penalties and interest. It comes after a string of storms and tornadoes from June 20th to July 4th.
The state says they can request a waiver on penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their taxes or make payments on time.
Those who were impacted live in counties that declared a disaster after storms, including the following: Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington counties.
For more information on this waiver you can visit the Illinois Department Of Revenue website.