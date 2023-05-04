 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Pritzker announces $15 Million in funding for community revitalization

  • 0
MONEY

ROCKFORD -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced $15 million in available grant funding to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across the state.

Available under the second round of IHDA’s Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative provides funding to units of local government and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities.

The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.

“In Illinois, we believe every single person deserves to live in a home that is safe and affordable," said Governor JB Pritzker

Applications will be accepted through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

You can find the link here.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you