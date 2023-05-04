Gov. Pritzker announces $15 Million in funding for community revitalization

ROCKFORD -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced $15 million in available grant funding to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across the state.
Available under the second round of IHDA’s Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative provides funding to units of local government and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities.
The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.
“In Illinois, we believe every single person deserves to live in a home that is safe and affordable," said Governor JB Pritzker
Applications will be accepted through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
You can find the link here.