Gospel fans pack Downtown Rockford for 6th annual Soar Awards

ROCKFORD -- Gospel music lovers took in the sights and sounds for the 6th annual Soar Awards in Downtown Rockford.
In just 5 years, the Soar Awards has become the second largest award show in the genre of gospel music.
It not only celebrates big artists but creates a platform to showcase emerging new artists.
Some attendees said Gospel music is what got them through a lot of tough moments in their life.
"So much is going on in the world and to have something to hold on to like Gospel music especially here in Rockford where we can come together and just celebrate it is just a wonderful thing," Attendee, Justine Johnson said.
The event was held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Some of the big Gospel stars were The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, KeKe Wyatt, and honoree Donald Lawrence along with so many others.
An award presenter 13 WREX with said Gospel music is good for the soul.
"If we didn't have Gospel I don't know where I would be, so I think it's so important to speak to the mind, the body, the soul, and the spirit and we need this in this day and time," Award Presenter, Dr. Julian Wright said.
The Soar Awards also gave local businesses across the Stateline a chance to shine.
There was an entire room dedicated to vendors to sell their products.
This was the 6th year for the Soar Awards, and organizers are already looking forward next year.