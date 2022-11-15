GOP senators look to enhance harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution in Ilinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, Illinois senate republicans are pushing to make harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution.
According to research conducted by Families Against Fentanyl, synthetic opioids are the leading cause of death for Americans from age 18-45.
Currently Illinois has the 8th highest number of fentanyl deaths since 2015.
There is currently legislation proposed by several state senate senators to enhance penalties, but it is unclear if they will get passed.