Good Friday Walk for Justice brings Rockford community out for annual religious tradition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An annual Good Friday tradition reaching out to the community is held for the 33rd time.
Rockford Urban Industries led the 33rd annual Good Friday Walk for Justice and Stations of the Cross throughout the Forest City on Friday.
The walk, free and open to the public, began in the parking lot of Emmanuel Episcopal Church on N. Church St., going around to 14 stations throughout the city, saying a prayer at each stop.
Some of the stops included the Winnebago County Justice Center, the Illinois State Office Building and the Rockford Public Library before ending at Beattie Park.
Rev. Violet Johnicker, Associate Director of Rockford Urban Ministries, says the goal of the walk is to provide a meaningful experience for the community.
"To get the love of Jesus out of the church buildings and into the community to witness what is most important to us today," Johnicker says.
The tradition of the Good Friday Walk in Rockford began in 1986.