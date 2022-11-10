Golfers flock to Aldeen for final day of season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some unseasonably warm Nov. weather allowed golfers a few extra chances to get out and play before the cold temperatures come Friday. Golfers played 175 rounds at Aldeen Golf Club Wed., then followed that up with 204 rounds Thursday on the final day of Aldeen's operation for the season.
"I thought it was going to be Oct. 31 would be the last day of golf," said Joel Park. "But here we are in November golfing in 70 degree weather. It's crazy."
Some golfers like to test themselves and find ways to play all throughout the year without heading to traditionally warmer parts of the country.
"We're on a quest to play once a month, every month of the year in Northern Illinois," said Patricia Bainbridge. "So we text our friends and say it's Northern Illinois and we're playing golf today."
The Rockford Park District did all it could to accommodate as many golfers as possible, because they know winter is right around the corner.
"People are so excited and so happy," said Jordan Zellman, the Rockford Park District program manager of golf operations. "We have had non-stop customers coming in today trying to squeeze in tee times. [We want to] get as many people out as we can so they can enjoy this beautiful weather and this beautiful course before it gets freezing cold tomorrow."
Zellman says overall this season, it seemed like numbers were up when it came to total rounds played this year. The Rockford Park District will tabulate those numbers at a later date.