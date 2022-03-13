Girls 4 Girls Ghana creates reusable sanitary napkins for girls in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Girls 4 GIRLS Ghana is a charitable that donates important supplies to young women in Africa to prevent them from missing days at school.
The organization creates reusable sanitary napkins to help young girls in West Africa stay in school, even when they get their menstrual cycles each month.
"Sanitary pads, so that when they have their menses, they can go to school, and I am an example of one of those girls so this is really a passion and also dear to my heart because I was one of those girls and I wanted to give back,” Dina Amoo said.
The free sanitary napkins are handmade and stitched with cloth so that the girls can wash and reuse them.
They are donated help the young girls focus on their importance of their education and the bright future ahead of them.
The organization has helped over 2000 girls in West Africa and focus on shipping the products to rural areas that don’t provide much access to transportation.
The owner of the organization, Dina Amoo, says that her mission is to help change as many lives as she possible can.
“I give them assurance and also provide them a healthy lifestyle, education, just basic, for them to become a productive community member,” Amoo said.
The organization will be back at Rockford Career College this upcoming Saturday to create more feminine hygiene products to help support young girls in West Africa.
To donate or volunteer to Girls 4 Girls Ghana, you can visit their website at Girls 4 Girls Ghana - Home (g4gghana.org)