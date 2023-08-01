Gio Offard hosts third annual skills camp

FREEPORT (WREX) - Gio Offard may live in Florida these days, but the former Freeport Pretzel still makes it a point to give back to the Stateline. Offard brought his GO-2 Skills Camp back to Highland Community College.

"It feels great to come back to my alma mater and just give back to the community," Offard said. "Helping out the next generation of hoopers is something that I always dreamed of doing one day."

The camp has grown over its three year span, bringing in more and more talent from the Stateline.

"We got guys from Byron, Rockford Lutheran, Guilford, Freeport, we're getting people from all over the place," Offard said. "Seeing them in one gym at the same time is awesome, the basketball scene out here is doing really well."

While his camp is only in its third year, Offard's been working with Stateline hoopers for years. It's a full circle moment for the former Highland Cougar to see some of them getting ready to make the jump to the next level.

"I take mentorship very seriously," Offard said. "JD Danforth was my mentor, and now I'm trying to pay it forward. That's what I'm trying to do for guys like Malachi Johnson and Marquis Haynes. Seeing their growth and seeing their games reach the next level is very rewarding."

Offard's still on his own basketball journey, he's coming off an injury from last year and is still working to get back on the court.

"I had to come back home and take care of my body physically, but mentally as well," Offard said. "It's been a trying year of adversity, but at the same time, I wouldn't change it for the world. It's going to allow me to come out on the other side more appreciative of the game."

The GO-2 Skills Camp will run through Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.