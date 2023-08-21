Giannoulias’ Skip-the-Line Program Coming to Stateline DMVs September 1

ROCKFORD -- In an effort to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the Rockford Central and Belvidere Driver and Motor Vehicle Facilities (DMVs), Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will begin implementing a Skip-the-Line program starting September 1.
The Skip-the-Line program for Rockford Central and Belvidere-area residents includes:
Simplified Online Services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at our revamped and improved website – ilsos.gov – including renewing driver’s licenses or ID cards and license plate stickers.
Appointment Scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits for REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests at the Rockford Central and Belvidere DMVs, located at:
Rockford Central DMV – 3720 E. State St.
Belvidere DMV – 425 Southtowne Dr.
Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.
Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Customers may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment. The call center opens at 7 a.m.