GFNY Hosts first bicycle marathon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — GFNY, an international endurance cyclist race, hosted its first marathon in Rockford Sunday.
The course was 93 miles having cyclists all over Rockford roads like the Nygren Wetlands, Color Sands Bluff and along the Rock River.
The race brought over 200 people into the stateline. There were cyclists from 19 different countries and 20 different states.
All ages were able to participate in the event, with the youngest being 19 and the oldest cyclist 79 years old.
One overall male first place winner, Andy Cicero, is a Rockford Native and finished just under 4 hours. Cicero now lives in Virginia but said he was familiar with the course.
"Im super stoked honestly, a lot of the roads we were on today were my old training roads so I knew the roads, I knew the hills, I knew how the wind was going to behave it was just super fun seeing my friends out on the side of the road cheering for me," said Cicero.
Cicero earned a free entry into the GFNY World Championship that is being hosted in New York City in May of 2024. For additional information, you can look at their website here.
GFNY said they hope to keep Rockford on the map and host another marathon here next year.