Getting a look inside the Barnes family mansion in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Burpee Museum of Natural History opened the historic Barnes Mansion to the public this weekend, displaying the Barnes family's impact on the local community.
In 1893, Williams Fletcher Barnes purchased a historic home in Rockford for over $30,000. Adjusted for inflation, that is nearly $1 million today.
During the Barnes family's time in Rockford, they helped whomever they could during the economic depression in the 1890s.
"They really wanted to support local people and local business," says Alex Merry, Director of Guest Experience and Operations at the Burpee Museum. "When they were actually building the house, they employed people who were laid off from the 1893 economic depression and also employed immigrants. Those immigrants were able to stay on property." Merry says.
The Barnes Family, including W.F. Barnes' wife Julia, was also very involved with the community, implementing change and activism.
"She was an author and a woman's activist in the Rockford area," Merry says. "She held very important meetings in her own space, which is great to talk about now today because when I have those young tourists coming in and they want to learn history, why not give them a little bit of women's history".
Many of the original stained glass, furniture, taxidermy, art and other works from the family still remain in the house today.
If you are interested in learning more about the Barnes family mansion, tours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tours will begin again in February. To learn more about tours and how to sign up, visit the Burpee Museum's website.