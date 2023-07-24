Gearing up for the Wisconsin State Fair!

WISCONSIN (WREX) — It's time for some fun in the sun for this year's Wisconsin State Fair, coming August 3rd through August 13th for their 172nd year. Featuring 105 new foods, as well as their regular options, much like their traditional mouthwatering cream puffs.
A concert series will also be in place, as well as a livestock show, rides, and games.
Some notable artists at the State Fair Main Stage includes Shaggy, For King & Country, and Ludacris. You can find tickets for the main stage performances here.
Tickets range from $13 to $15. For more information, you may visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.