Gas prices trending downward this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices have continued to trend downward saving you money in the long run.
The average prices in Rockford have fallen about 8 cents in the last week, bringing the price to about $4.22 per gallon.
Even though we are still trending lower than last week, we are still higher by about a dollar than where we were a year ago.
The national average has fallen about 7 cents, averaging about $4.10 per gallon. Compared to a month ago that is down by 23 cents per gallon!
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy states that we might have already hit peak 2022 gas prices. De Haan said that "barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don't take drastic and unexpected turns" prices will continue to lower.