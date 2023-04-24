Gas prices see a decline for the first time in weeks

CHICAGO — The national average price of gas has dropped 0.8 cents per gallon lower in the past week, according to GasBuddy data.
The price of a gallon of gas is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, the demand for gasoline has decreased from 8.94 to 8.52 million barrels a day.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.4 million barrels.
AAA says that with lower demand, alongside the growth in stocks, conditions would usually push pump prices down.
"The recent surge in oil costs took a break with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices."