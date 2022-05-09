Gas prices rose 8.6 cents from last week in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The average price for gasoline in Rockford has risen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Rockford are 25.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $4.09 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods."
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 per gallon Monday.