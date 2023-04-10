Gas prices reach a 2023 high in Illinois

CHICAGO — AAA reports that Illinois gas prices have increased 13 cents per gallon from last week. The state average today is $3.96 per gallon, which is the highest price is has been in 2023.
"Last week’s jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.
"Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week. It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."
The US price of oil climbed 6% on Monday after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day.
In March oil prices dropped on the banking crisis and concerns about whether or not an economic recession would reduce fuel demand.