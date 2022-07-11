Gas Prices Impact on local transportation services

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Uber Drivers and Rockford Area Transit react to inflating gas prices.
Gas prices have reached record highs within the last few months and local businesses have noticed, specifically local transportation services.
Uber Drivers say that sometimes the profit isn't worth the time and gas spent. As a result, drivers have to change some of their methods to save at the pump.
"We do have to do more strategic driving, not so aggressive not so fast you have to lay on your breaks earlier, it beats up your car but the gas price alone is a tax I didn't know was going to hit us this hard," Says Uber Eats Driver Royce Stricker.
Rockford Mass Transit say they didn't have any financial hardships however they did see a large increase in ridership once the gas prices began to rise.
According to Rockford Mass Transit District marketing and communications Lisa Brown the city's public transportation has proven to be more costly.
"We believe that a lot of the riders are coming back because they understand that it is safe to ride the bus, but also because it is efficient and affordable to ride the bus with the rising gas prices," Said Lisa Brown.
Rockford Mass Transit is also offering their veterans a ride free program. The RMTD Transfer Center is available during the day for those who want to sign up. To become eligible for the program a five-dollar photo ID card must be purchased from the center.