Gas prices affecting delivery services for local businesses in the stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Recent spikes in gas and food cost are causing business owners to be concerned.
Restaurants that offer delivery services are taking a deep hit financially due to rising fuel cost. Delivery rates have been at an all-time high since the start of Covid.
Deliveries are expensive and local business owners say their wallets are taking a deep hit.
"Use to charge like $1 or $2, now I have to charge $3 because the gas became high and they also looking for discounts, you know, stuff like that because they can't afford and I've been having less and less customers," Yveline Thompson said.
The average cost of gas in the state of Illinois is averaging about $4.55 per gallon. Thompson says that her business is taking home less money because she having to pay more at the pump.
The increase in the cost of gas is even affecting the cost of delivering goods to local businesses. The owner of Ned’s Diner says that it’s not his business that is taking a hit financially, he believes it’s the customers who will suffer the biggest loss.
"Business has been really good, it's just the cost of goods is just extremely high, and that's gonna create restaurants to raise prices, and the consumer, the customer is going to have to end up paying for it," Artim Dalipi said.
Third party delivery providers such as Uber-Eats and Grubhub can expect to see fees go up 30 percent in delivery cost.