Garden Prairie man dead following motorcycle crash in Belvidere Friday evening

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Belvidere Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal accident at Bypass Route 20, a half mile west of Pearl Street in Belvidere just before 6:00 p.m. on April 28.
On arrival officers discovered a motorcycle had collided with a Jeep in the westbound lane of travel.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Garden Prairie resident Bige Raymond Baker, III, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver and passengers of the Jeep were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.
An autopsy performed on Monday show Baker's cause of death to be multiple injuries received in the crash.
Summer Baker, the older sister of Bige Raymond Baker, III, organized a GoFundMe webpage on Sunday, April 30, to raise money "because [our] family can't even come close to affording to give him the goodbye he deserves."
In the first 24 hours of the fundraiser, almost $8,000 has been raised of a $15,000 goal. If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe webpage.