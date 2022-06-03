 Skip to main content
Gananda Middle School in New York on lockdown

  Updated
  • 0
School Lockdown generic

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. -- NBC 21 Live update at 12:11: Gananda Middle School is on lockdown and and there is heavy police presence at the school.

Text messages have been sent out to parents of children at Gananda Middle School in Wayne County, New York.

WHEC-TV has several crews at the school already where there are reports of multiple parents showing up at the location. 

Police are still investigating, but they say there is no threat.  

