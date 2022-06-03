Gananda Middle School in New York on lockdown

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. -- NBC 21 Live update at 12:11: Gananda Middle School is on lockdown and and there is heavy police presence at the school.
Text messages have been sent out to parents of children at Gananda Middle School in Wayne County, New York.
This is the text message @WeAreGananda parents got. There are now a few dozen of them waiting outside the blockade for more information. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/r4OVlIQT1N— Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) June 3, 2022
WHEC-TV has several crews at the school already where there are reports of multiple parents showing up at the location.
Many parents waiting outside of @WeAreGananda middle school are in tears, trying desperately to get in touch with their children inside. They’re being kept at the corner of Dayspring Ridge. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/JOSG8c811n— Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) June 3, 2022
Police are still investigating, but they say there is no threat.