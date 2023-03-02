Future sick leave law to benefit Illinois workers

A new law that could potentially go into affect on Jan. 1, 2024, will allow all employees in Illinois to have access to paid sick leave.
"Sometimes I do have to leave because I have an emergency at home, or some other reason," Olivo Taco employee, Mini Acevez said.
Acevez averages 50 hours a week working her restaurant job, but is not guaranteed sick pay if she were sick, or needed to take time off for personal reasons.
"If we needed the money for something else, besides bills, food in the house," Acevez said.
The law states that for every 40 hours an employee works, they will accrue one hour in paid sick time, with the paid leave capping at 40 total hours. Employees are not required to give a reason for leaving work early, or utilizing their paid time off, which is unique in comparison to other benefit packages employers provide to their employees.
With restaurant servers making majority of their profits through tips, this new law can benefit them greatly.
"I've been in that situation, I worked for other restaurants or factories, you might make enough tip today, but not tomorrow..." Olivo Taco Owner, Moe Zatar said.
"The [employees] get worried about, "If I'm not working, I'm not getting paid, how is this going to affect me?"".
Once employees have worked 90 days, they will be eligible to start accruing paid time off.