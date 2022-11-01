Future Oregon land use planning project seeks public input

OREGON, Ill. — The City of Oregon has kicked off efforts to guide land-use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan.
“Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator.
“The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Updating the Comprehensive Land Use Plan now makes sense. With the changes in the area and our local economy, this is a great time to look ahead in a big picture way.”
Northern Illinois University's Center for Governmental Studies will assist the city in preparing the plan, but a large portion of the input will come from the community.
“We need your help, our community will have several ways to get involved in the process,” explained Mayor Ken Williams.
“We have a project website with updates, links to surveys, and a place for comments to be left on a map. We are asking both residents and businesses to participate in surveys over the next several months. This is your opportunity to help chart the future of your community.”
For more information about the project contact Darin DeHaan at 815-732-6321 or via email at ddehaan@cityoforegon.org.
The project website can be found online.