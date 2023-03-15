 Skip to main content
Future of $1.2 billion project in Boone County to be decided by July

Project Yukon map

BOONE COUNTY — A proposed fresh food distribution center in Boone County is could be just a few months away from being finalized.

According to documents on Boone County's board agenda, "Project Yukon" which will bring an estimated 450 jobs will have a decision made in the second quarter of 2023 which stretches from April 1 through June 30.

The project timeline says if a deal is agreed to in that time, then the building should be finished and operational in 2026.

The project documents show: "project rate of return, workforce availability, state and local tax impact, availability of local affordable real estate [and] strategic vision of company leadership" are the things that still need to be cleared up before developers can make a final decision.

The Boone County Board will discuss the project further at their Thursday, March 15 board meeting.

