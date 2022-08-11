Furry friend Bandit in need of a good home; find out why you should adopt

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This adoptable pet will pull at your heart strings.
Meet Bandit, a loyal 2-year-old shepherd mix who loves meeting new people.
Bandit came to the Winnebago County Animal Services as a stray in late-June and was never reclaimed by an owner.
Bandit is a sweetheart who is eager to please. He loves playing outside, going for walks, getting belly rubs, snuggling and getting more belly rubs.
This adorable guy deserves a forever home!
His happy dog antics will keep you entertained for years to come.
For information on how to adopt Bandit and other animals that need help, click here.
The shelter at the Winnebago County Animal Services opens Monday-Saturday at 11a.m.