Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Furry friend Bandit in need of a good home; find out why you should adopt

Pet Of The Week: Bandit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This adoptable pet will pull at your heart strings.

Meet Bandit, a loyal 2-year-old shepherd mix who loves meeting new people.

Bandit came to the Winnebago County Animal Services as a stray in late-June and was never reclaimed by an owner.

Pet Of The Week: Bandit

Bandit is a sweetheart who is eager to please. He loves playing outside, going for walks, getting belly rubs, snuggling and getting more belly rubs.

This adorable guy deserves a forever home!

His happy dog antics will keep you entertained for years to come.

For information on how to adopt Bandit and other animals that need help, click here.

The shelter at the Winnebago County Animal Services opens Monday-Saturday at 11a.m. 

