Funnel clouds spotted in Rock County, Wisconsin as strong storms roll through the Stateline

ROCK COUNTY, Wis -- On Thursday, several funnel clouds were spotted in southern Wisconsin as Your 13 Weather Authority was tracking storms on 13 WREX and our 13 WREX streaming apps.

13 WREX viewer Ana Montoya provided several photos of funnel clouds forming in southern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings as the system moved from Rock County, Wisconsin into northern Boone County, Illinois as well as McHenry County, Illinois.

Just 24 hours ago, two confirmed tornadoes hit the Elgin, Illinois community.

13 WREX's Emily McMinn highlighted their recovery efforts on Thursday, as they start to rebuild.