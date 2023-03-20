Funding approved for downtown splash pad in Rockford, should be ready this summer

ROCKFORD — A downtown splash pad in Rockford is a step closer to becoming a reality.
Rockford City Council approved more than $100,000 in funding to turn Millennium Fountain into a splash pad.
City documents say 40% of the funding will come from a DCOE grant with the rest of the money coming from Rockford's redevelopment funds.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the majority of the money will be spent on a water purification system. He says as it stands, the fountain just recycles the water, but doesn't clean it since the fountain wasn't intended to have people play in it.
There were questions asked by some aldermen about preserving the historical qualities of the fountain which the city's administrator Todd Cagnoni responded to by saying the vast majority of the historical features would be preserved.
After the renovation though, the splash pad will clean and purify the water before it shoots back up, giving kids and parents a fun downtown feature.
"This will be a true splash pad that will recycle the water but actually purify the water and cleanse it so kids and folks can enjoy being in the water right on the banks of the Rock River," McNamara said.
Though the funding is passed, the city council will still have to approve a construction plan.
McNamara doesn't think the splash pad will be ready before the start of Rockford City Market in May, but does believe the project will be finished this summer.