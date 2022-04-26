Frost is expected tonight: what to do with your outside plants?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While last weekend the Stateline saw temperatures soar into the low 80s, the last week of April is proving to be a chilly one.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning or frost advisory for tonight for most of the state of Illinois. Temperatures tonight are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Stateline and for most of the state as well.
While it may feel like a shocker to see low temperatures this low in April, the NWS says that the typical last frost date could be anywhere from late April to early May.
What does this frost mean for your plants you might have taken out during the nice weekend? Sam Burbach, director of education and programming at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Rockford says that the Stateline isn't in too much trouble, that if you did put any tender annuals (geraniums and inpatients) out those are the ones you should protect.
If they are still in a pot, make sure they are off the ground as the colder air likes to settle closer to the ground. If you can bring the pot inside a garage or porch, if you cannot bring the plant inside consider covering it with a bucket or a light sheet to protect it from the cold.
"We haven't gotten to our frost free date yet so most gardeners in the area probably don't have too much out right now. Which is good news, we are about two weeks behind in the budding/flowering season so not much has come out and not too many plants will be damaged." Burbach states.
However, if you don't protect those plants that are already outside you might notice bud die back, browning on the leaves and even the petals of the flowers.
Overall, there isn't too much to be concerned with tonight's frost and your plants, just take them inside or cover them up if you can't take them in!