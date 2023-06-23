Frontline workers try to beat the heat

ROCKFORD -- As the entire state continues to feel the heat waves, just three days into summer, firefighters and construction workers across the state line are finding solutions to working in high heat conditions.
"Obviously when our firefighters are going to work, they're in nonstop go mode so they need to continue to work until that job is complete," said Kyle Hill, District Chief for Rockford Fire Department.
"My job as a supervisor is to make sure they have adequate rest and ways to cool off."
Hill says as the chief he understands the challenges heat conditions bring to his crew and provides more than enough ways to cool down - by packing a cooler filled with drinks to keep them hydrated at all times.
There wardrobe also plays another factor that generates heat, while fighting flames they wear, turnout gear, which can actually be removed, if too warm.
That same tactic can't be applied to construction workers, however, at LT construction as they spend nearly 10 hours a day performing hard task in over 90-degree weather.
Owner, Albert Weathers, says his team has more enough working going against them.
"What happen is the concrete generates heat then you are working and it's all sun, so you got the heat of the concrete you got the heat of the climate then you got the technicality of doing construction."
Teens interning for the summer are hard at work daily but still find different ways to cool down, including Elegence Freeman.
"I have experienced being too hot to where I would have to go in the shade and take a couple minutes to sit down because it does get hectic out here being in all this heat so it's just all about staying hydrated and getting your water."