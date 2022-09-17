Friends For The Poor raise thousands for families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Friends For The Poor host's poverty awareness walk.
Hundreds gathered at the Rock River Front today to spread awareness and bring an end to, homelessness here in Rockford one step at a time.
Friends For The Poor and Saint Vincent De Paul conferences are taking a stand against poverty.
Event organizer Laura Ortiz says this annual awareness walk for the homeless gives people an idea of just how big of problem poverty is in our area.
"You know our poverty rate has fluctuated but it's been as high as twenty percent which you know one and five people are living in poverty so I think there is a great need it's going to take all of our social service and faith community working together to address that need,” said Ortiz
She continued to say,
"What I've seen is, right now a lot of people are dealing with rents going too high or trying to find affordable housing, there's also a lot of people trying to find jobs that actually pay them a living wage," said Ortiz.
Friends of the poor have raised $233,000 dollars over the last year to help people in need.
According to Ortiz nearly one in five people in our area are living poverty.
The organization ask that if you are in need or know a family who is to call the Friends for the Poor help line at 815-398-6060.