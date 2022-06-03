 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions this afternoon will lead to an
increased potential for fire danger, especially in areas where
vegetation has dried out over the past few days due to a lack of
rainfall. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after
today. Otherwise, use extra caution when burning and disposing of
recently burned waste.

Friday Night Flix kicks off tonight in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
friday night flix

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families can head to Davis Park on the first Friday of each month in June, July and August for the 2022 Friday Night Flix season.

The first movie showing is tonight and it will be Sing 2, presenting by the Rockford IceHogs

The series features movies projected onto a large screen that the entire family can enjoy outside on the lawn of Davis Park. It is free and community members can bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Davis Park opens at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk, approximately 8:45 p.m.

There will be snacks and beverages at each showing, and movie goers can bring in their own food.

Here are the other movies playing this summer:

July 1 - A League of Their Own, presented by the International Women's Baseball Center

August 5 - Encanto, presented by Rep. Maurice West

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you