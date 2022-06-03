Friday Night Flix kicks off tonight in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families can head to Davis Park on the first Friday of each month in June, July and August for the 2022 Friday Night Flix season.
The first movie showing is tonight and it will be Sing 2, presenting by the Rockford IceHogs
The series features movies projected onto a large screen that the entire family can enjoy outside on the lawn of Davis Park. It is free and community members can bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
Davis Park opens at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk, approximately 8:45 p.m.
There will be snacks and beverages at each showing, and movie goers can bring in their own food.
Here are the other movies playing this summer:
July 1 - A League of Their Own, presented by the International Women's Baseball Center
August 5 - Encanto, presented by Rep. Maurice West