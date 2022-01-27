Fresh ingredients and unique flavors is what you'll find at Ernie's Midtown Pub

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chomp into flavorful food and live the good life at Ernie's Midtown Pub.
"Everything has our own little twist to it," says owner Andrew Vowles. "We don't just take your average meal and say, 'here you go.' We take it, perfect it and put our own little Rockford twist on it."
The midtown joint opened in September but has already made a reputation for itself.
"I think I've had the whole menu and its all delicious," says regular Mark Durham. "Their beers are amazing, you don't see other people with these types of beers. So its pretty cool."
With top notch food and drinks, Durham says he can't get enough.
"I definitely believe in supporting local and voting with your dollars," says Durham. "I like to vote for the places that should be here."
For Vowles, he says his favorite thing about owning the pub is bringing the community together.
"Seeing everyone able to come together, join in your place, smiles, laughter, and cheers, that's the best part about it for sure," says Vowles.
Right now for Rockford Region Restaurant week, Ernie's Midtown Pub has a few deals and a new menu item launching in honor of the event: Italian beef nachos with fried wonton chips for $10.
The jalapeño popper grilled cheese is available for $8.15 all week and Pabst Blue Ribbon is only $3.
Ernie's is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
It's located at 1025 5th Avenue in Rockford.