Freeport's Main Street, Chicago Avenue intersection closed August 16

FREEPORT — Fischer Excavating will be closing the intersection of Main Street and Chicago Avenue as new sewer and water mains are installed.
This intersection will be impassable.
Water service to properties along this section of Chicago Avenue will experience their water supply being turned off on Tuesday, August 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or as construction allows.
Affected businesses have been notified.
For more information regarding the Chicago Avenue Streetscape project, visit the website.