...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Freeport's Main Street, Chicago Avenue intersection closed August 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Chicago Avenue Freeport Rendering
By Fehr Graham, Engineering & Environmental

FREEPORT — Fischer Excavating will be closing the intersection of Main Street and Chicago Avenue as new sewer and water mains are installed. 

This intersection will be impassable.

Water service to properties along this section of Chicago Avenue will experience their water supply being turned off on Tuesday, August 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or as construction allows.

Affected businesses have been notified.

For more information regarding the Chicago Avenue Streetscape project, visit the website.

