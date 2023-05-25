Freeport's Hughes Resources celebrating 20 years in business

FREEPORT — A business in Freeport is celebrating a milestone this year.
Hughes Resources held a celebration for 20 years in business.
Though the anniversary is technically next week, The Greater Freeport Partnership just couldn't wait to celebrate the accomplishment.
President Vanessa Hughes says it was a challenging few years during the pandemic but they are bouncing back by finding new ways to do business.
“I think the people here are resilient and the small to midsize business owners are strong and our core business will continue to be strong and continue to develop,” she said.
Hughes Resources has several other locations including one in Rockford that opened last year, as well as Beloit and Dixon.